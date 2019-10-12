Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene McKnight. View Sign Service Information Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill 975 Riverview Road Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-980-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald "Don" E. McKnight, 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.



A native of York, SC, Don proudly served his country in the US Air Force for 20 years before settling with his family in Rock Hill. He began a new career as an officer with the Rock Hill Police Department, serving for 17 years before retiring in 1993. Don was a great believer in living life to the fullest. When he wasn't doting on his family, he enjoyed domestic and international travel, and he had recently become a skydiver.



Survivors include his son, Axel (Steve) McKnight of York, daughters Bettina (Tina) Rush of Rock Hill and Gina Dabney (Bud) of Fort Mill; brother, Richard McKnight (Janet); and sister, Martha Blackwell; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ingrid McKnight.



Don was an active member of Rock Hill A.R.P. Church where he was a deacon. His richly blessed life will be honored following the church's 11:00 a.m. worship service on Sunday, October 13. The family will receive visitors in the church parlor.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: The ALS Association PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.



Whitesell Funeral Home is assisting the McKnight family.

