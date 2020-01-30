Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sanctuary of the Fort Mill Church of God Funeral service 1:00 PM Fort Mill Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Samuel Giles, age 77, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Sanctuary of the Fort Mill Church of God.



The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Fort Mill Church of God. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road.



A native of Fort Mill, Donald was a son of the late Samuel Ambrose Giles and Theda Roe Turner. He attended Fort Mill High School. Donald loved the Lord and was a charter member of the Fort Mill Church of God where he taught Sunday school for 44 years. He retired from Siemens-Westinghouse, after 35 years of service. He loved his family and friends and regularly showed his love through hugs, smiles and a good ole honk of his car horn. Don was also an antique car enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows.



Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Yvonne McKinney Giles; his daughter, Sharon Archie and her husband David Lee Archie, Jr. and their son, David Lee Archie III; his brother, L.D. Giles of Fort Mill; and his sister, Doris Hubbard (Larry) of Fort Mill. He was preceded in death by two sons, Daron Scott Giles (1971) and Donald Wayne "Dwayne" Giles (1985); his brother, Ernest Giles; and his sisters, Sarah Harris and Vallaree Blackwell.



Memorials may be made to the Fort Mill Church of God, P.O. Box 94, Fort Mill, SC 29716.



Condolences:

