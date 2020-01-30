Donald Samuel Giles, age 77, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Sanctuary of the Fort Mill Church of God.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Fort Mill Church of God. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road.
A native of Fort Mill, Donald was a son of the late Samuel Ambrose Giles and Theda Roe Turner. He attended Fort Mill High School. Donald loved the Lord and was a charter member of the Fort Mill Church of God where he taught Sunday school for 44 years. He retired from Siemens-Westinghouse, after 35 years of service. He loved his family and friends and regularly showed his love through hugs, smiles and a good ole honk of his car horn. Don was also an antique car enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Yvonne McKinney Giles; his daughter, Sharon Archie and her husband David Lee Archie, Jr. and their son, David Lee Archie III; his brother, L.D. Giles of Fort Mill; and his sister, Doris Hubbard (Larry) of Fort Mill. He was preceded in death by two sons, Daron Scott Giles (1971) and Donald Wayne "Dwayne" Giles (1985); his brother, Ernest Giles; and his sisters, Sarah Harris and Vallaree Blackwell.
Memorials may be made to the Fort Mill Church of God, P.O. Box 94, Fort Mill, SC 29716.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 30, 2020