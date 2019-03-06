Donald Hitchens "Don" Logue, 88 years of age, previously of Greenville, SC, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Morningside Assisted Living of Rock Hill.
Memorial service for Mr. Logue will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rolling Green Village, 1 Hoke Smith Boulevard, Greenville, SC 29615. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will be private.
Mr. Logue was born January 23, 1931 in Wilmington, Delaware to the late John Charles Logue and the late Carrie Hitchens Logue. Don was the widower of Julia Rainwater Logue. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, SC, a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean Conflict, a graduate of Clemson University and Wake Forest University Babcock School of Management. Mr. Logue was employed in the chemical industry for 45 years in various sales and marketing positions. The last 20 years he owned and operated his own company.
Mr. Logue is survived by his son, Charles D. Logue of Rock Hill; numerous nieces and nephews in SC, NC, LA, and PA. Don was predeceased by a brother, John F. Logue of Warminster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Logue's name to Meals On Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC, 29605.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 6, 2019