On Wednesday July 15th, 2020 Donald Joseph Market, loving husband, father and papa, passed away in his Lake Wylie, SC home at the age of 62.
Don was born on March 28th, 1958 in New Castle, Indiana to Stanley and Carole Ann (Sweet) Market. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Cambridge City, IN. On December 29th, 1979 he married Denise Ann Brown. He was an active member of All Saints Catholic and a devoted Catholic.
In 1985 he began his 34-year career at Electrolux. After working his way up he retired as VP of Global Purchasing. He held many positions throughout his career that allowed him to travel, creating friendships all over the world.
Don was a dedicated family man who enjoyed outdoor activities like boating, fishing and grilling with his family. He loved helping others, which was evident by his time as an EMT and Assistant Fire Chief with the Milton Volunteer Fire Department. His charismatic personality and sense of humor made him loved by many.
Don was proceeded in death by his mother Carole Ann. He is survived by his father Stanley, wife of 40 years, Denise and his three children Dana Hartley (Marshall), Dava Quinn (Josh), and Daniel Market (Kenedi McDonald). He is the proud Papa to six grandchildren Brayden, Emma, Bryce, Parker, Anna, and Ava and the only brother to six sisters Mary, Linda, Dianne, Chris, Debbie and Ginny. He also leaves behind numerous other relatives and friends.
He will be greatly missed by many.
A funeral mass will be held at 2pm Wednesday July 22nd, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church in Lake Wylie, South Carolina. Rosary and graveside service will be held at Westside Cemetery in Milton, Indiana on Friday July 24th 2020, at 10am.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie is serving the family of Mr. Market