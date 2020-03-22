Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald James "Jamie" Martin. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Graveside service 11:00 AM Grandview Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Donald James Martin, 40, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, March 24 at Grandview Memorial Park officiated by his uncle, Rev. Steve Anglin.



Mr. Martin was born January 29, 1980 in Rock Hill, SC to Kathye Reynolds Frost and the late Bobby Ross Martin Jr.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Don and Pauline Reynolds, and paternal grandparents Nan Watts and Bobby Ross Martin Sr.



In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his stepfather Jack Frost, brother Trip Martin, sister Mary Katherine Tinker (Stuart), son Owen Lockridge of Rock Hill, SC, sons, Talan Martin and Blake Martin of Chester, SC, nephew Jason Tinker, niece Faryn Tinker, aunts Debbie Anglin, JoAnn Fletcher, Carmen Reynolds, Debbie Reynolds, Pam Reynolds,Margaret Reynolds, Pam Watts, uncles Donnie Reynolds, Larry Reynolds, Charles Reynolds, Raymond Reynolds, Oren Fletcher, Brad Watts, and 17 cousins. He was preceded in death by an aunt, Rebecca Reynolds Snyder and a cousin, Zachary Rogers.



The family would like to thank Levine Cancer Institute and Providence Care. Any memorials to St. Jude or any other Cancer Institute of your choice.



