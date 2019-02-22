Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald McWatters Sr.. View Sign





Mr. Donald Edward McWatters, Sr, 81, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rick Wheeler and Rev. Clint Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the social hall of the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen cemetery.Mr. McWatters was born June 24, 1937 in Chester, SC and was a son of the late David Hoffman McWatters and Cicily Jeanette Varnadore. Mr. McWatters was former owner/operator of McWatters Philips 66 for 30 years and former scout master with Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where he was a church elder, former Sunday School Teacher and choir member. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was retired from Chester County Maintenance Department.He is survived by his wife of over fifty-four years, Cicely Timmie McWatters: one son; Donald Edward McWatters, Jr.; one daughter, Ann M. Hayes (Vic) both of Chester, SC; grandchildren Rynn Hayes and Victoria Hayes and a sister-in-law, Hazel McWatters. Mr. McWatters was preceded in death by two brothers Ambrose McWatters and Clarence McWatters and two sisters, Ailene McMahan and Frances Bickett.Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 651 Great Fall Hwy, Chester, SC 29706.

