Mr. Donald N. Zimmerman III 51, of Catawba, South Carolina passed into the Lord's arms on March 7 at 3:08 pm.
Don was married to Teresa (Allen) Zimmerman for over 20 years. He worked as a computer programmer with The Vanguard Group. Don was an avid sports fan, but was particularly fond of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Don was a member of the Fort Mill Church of God and was a beloved member of the drama and children's ministry teams.
Along with his wife, Don leaves behind his children Nick and Ellie, brother Dan (Jacqueline) Zimmerman, sisters Kathryn (Patrick) Voss and Melissa (Nathan) Ranks, and his parents Jerry and Gloria (Bradow) Zimmerman, maternal grandmother Margaret Bradow, a large extended family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Mill Church of God (221 Academy St, Fort Mill, SC) on Wednesday, March 11 at 4pm with visitation to follow.
Memorial donations for Teresa and their kids may be made to the "Zimmerman Family Fund" on gofundme.com . Other memorials may be given directly to the family.
