Donald Ricky Randall, 66, of York passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The memorial service will be at 7:00 P.M. on Monday October 14, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Burrell officiating.
A native of York, Rick was a son of the late Ralph Randall and Helen Hannon Humphries and was employeed at Carolina Salvage.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Dorsett Randall, his children, Margaret Lanier , Kelly Wilson , Tracy Faile, his granddchildren, Trey Wilson , Kristian Jones, Justin Jones, his greatgrand child, Carson Hobbs, his sisters, Debbie Beason, Teresa Wilson, and his brother, Donnie Humphries.
Visitation will be held at Bratton Funeral Home on Monday October 14, 2019, from 6-7 PM
Memorials may be made to Rick Randall Memorial Fund, PO Box 340 York, SC 29745
