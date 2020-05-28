Donald Tampkins Scott, 75, passed away at his home on May 25, 2020.
Donald was born on August 19, 1944 to the late Douglas and Earline Scott. He was a Bible believing, born again Christian. He was a supervisor at the Catawba Nuclear Station for 33 years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Claudette Bennett Scott; together they have three children, Sandra Stanley, Donna and her husband Allan Cook, and David and his wife Wendy Suzanne, eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral services due to the COVID 19 virus.
The family would like to thank Wendy Suzanne for the special medical care that she gave her dad, Donald, in his last days and hours.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital by using this link https://www.stjude.org/.
Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on May 28, 2020