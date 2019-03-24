Donnie Craig, 62, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Surviving are his children, Brandi Craig (Buddy Kinney) & Matt Craig (Hollie Austin); father, Clarence Craig; girlfriend, Leslie Ervin; grandchildren, Cameron, Olivia, Jaxson, Madi, Peyton, Maisie, & Brinley; & siblings, Everett Craig (Kathy Brown), Brian Craig (Michelle), & Beverly Jones. Predeceased by mother, Geraldine Craig & wife, Jamie Craig. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. The full obituary and online condolences: www.basscares.com.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 24, 2019