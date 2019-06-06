Mrs. Donna Sue Chapman Marshall, age 66, passed away May 27, 2019 at Novant Health in Charlotte.
Services were private.
Born in Rockingham, NC, Donna was a daughter of Peggy Joyce Willoughby Chapman and the late William Zack Chapman. She graduated from Clemson University with a B.A. in Psychology and Master's Degree of Education and Guidance. Donna later received her M.B.A. at Winthrop University and became a real estate broker and co-owner of Rock Hill Property Management. She was a member of the Jr. Welfare League where she chaired 7 committees. She was an avid Clemson football fan and enjoyed tending her herb garden, reading, and spending time at the beach and the mountains.
Surviving are her husband of 36 years, Robert "Bob" Knight Marshall, Jr. of Rock Hill; her daughters, Dr. Anna Marshall and Dr. Margaret Marshall both of Charleston; her mother, Peggy Joyce Chapman; her sister, Ann Chapman Pichirallo, and husband Tony of Indian Land, her sister Beth Chapman Honeycutt, and husband Dennis of Fort Mill; her niece and nephew Anthony James and Ann Marie Pichirallo; her brother-in-law Adam Marshall; along with other nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.
Memorials may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on June 6, 2019