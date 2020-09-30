Donna Coker

Donna Marie Coker ROCK HILL, SC - Donna Marie Coker, 71, of 2210 Ulverston Drive, Rock Hill, South Carolina departed this earthly life Friday, September 25, 2020, in her home. She was born on May 1, 1949, to Mr. and Mrs. Floyd O. Howard. She left behind her daughters Eve Tracy Coker and Caitlin Christine Coker. She was a loving light to all of us. Her pastimes included gardening, cooking, studying the bible, skiing, sailing, and diving. The memorial service will be held today, September 30, at 1pm at Parker Funeral Home.



