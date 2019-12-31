Mrs. Donna Knight Wilson, 71, of Clover SC went home to be with Jesus on December 23, 2019.Friends and family will meet at 1PM with a Memorial to follow on January 4, 2020 at Clover Liberty Pentecostal Church located at 1045 N Main St Clover SC. Retired from Entertainment Distribution Center, Mom was the Monarch of our family. She was the glue that holds us together, and taught us right from wrong. Mom loved her Lord, her family, and her church family with all her heart. She was always there when you needed her, whether it be to advise you or just listen if that is what is needed. She made the best pound cake in the world. She was Mom and Maw Maw to us, Kay to some, and Aunt Kay to others. No matter what you called her, she will be missed.
Preceded in death by her husband Charles F Wilson, grandson Brandon Wilson, her father Rev. Jay Dale Knight and mother Mrs. Alice Knight her brothers Clarence, Herbert, and David Knight, and her sister Carolyn Lovelace.
Survivors include sister Betty Jo Daniels, brother Rodgers Knight, daughter Donna (Maverick) Krizan, sons Dale (Beth) Wilson, Jay (Kathy) Wilson, 7 children, 5 great grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews.Burial will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Wilson family.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 31, 2019