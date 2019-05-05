05/10/1961 - 04/29/2019
Heaven gained an angel recently as our Beloved Donna lost her valiant fight with cancer. She fought harder and longer all the way to the end as she did it her way, at home surrounded by family and friends. She touched and inspired everybody she met with her bravery and sense of humor but always with a positive attitude. She is survived by her husband of 20 years Phillip, two sons Jackson and Mitchell, her sister Andrea, her niece Sarah and nephew Daniel, as well as her father Andrew Jackson. Donna was many things in her life such as an Artist and Business owner, jewelry designer but her biggest role was that as a friend to everybody, wonderful wife, and great mother to more people than just her own kids. We will all miss her greatly. There will be a celebration of her life on May 9 at 6:30, at Grapevine Riverwalk in Rock Hill.
Published in The Herald on May 5, 2019