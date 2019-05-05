Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie Fedelski. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

05/10/1961 - 04/29/2019



Heaven gained an angel recently as our Beloved Donna lost her valiant fight with cancer. She fought harder and longer all the way to the end as she did it her way, at home surrounded by family and friends. She touched and inspired everybody she met with her bravery and sense of humor but always with a positive attitude. She is survived by her husband of 20 years Phillip, two sons Jackson and Mitchell, her sister Andrea, her niece Sarah and nephew Daniel, as well as her father Andrew Jackson. Donna was many things in her life such as an Artist and Business owner, jewelry designer but her biggest role was that as a friend to everybody, wonderful wife, and great mother to more people than just her own kids. We will all miss her greatly. There will be a celebration of her life on May 9 at 6:30, at Grapevine Riverwalk in Rock Hill.

05/10/1961 - 04/29/2019Heaven gained an angel recently as our Beloved Donna lost her valiant fight with cancer. She fought harder and longer all the way to the end as she did it her way, at home surrounded by family and friends. She touched and inspired everybody she met with her bravery and sense of humor but always with a positive attitude. She is survived by her husband of 20 years Phillip, two sons Jackson and Mitchell, her sister Andrea, her niece Sarah and nephew Daniel, as well as her father Andrew Jackson. Donna was many things in her life such as an Artist and Business owner, jewelry designer but her biggest role was that as a friend to everybody, wonderful wife, and great mother to more people than just her own kids. We will all miss her greatly. There will be a celebration of her life on May 9 at 6:30, at Grapevine Riverwalk in Rock Hill. Published in The Herald on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close