Donna Sutton ElkinsDecember 17, 1951 - November 9, 2020Rock Hill, South Carolina - Donna Sutton Elkins, 68, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.Mrs. Elkins was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the daughter of the late Joseph D Sutton and the late Patricia Terlinde Sutton. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and worked as a family service manager at Grandview Memorial Park. Mrs. Elkins really enjoyed and loved her animals, Kiki Lee, Lucy, and Shyenne.The service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Entombment will be at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. COVID19 precautions will be in place and the service will be live streamed at www.greenefuneralhome.net Mrs. Elkins is survived by her son, Robert D Campbell of Columbia, SC; her brother, Joseph D. (Jackie) Sutton Jr. of Rock Hill, SC; her sister, Cinde Tadlock of Rock Hill, SC; and her caregiver, Glynda Russell of Rock Hill.The family will receive friends briefly after the service at Grandview Memorial Park – Cherry Road.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net