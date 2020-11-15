Donna Sutton Elkins
December 17, 1951 - November 9, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Donna Sutton Elkins, 68, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mrs. Elkins was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the daughter of the late Joseph D Sutton and the late Patricia Terlinde Sutton. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and worked as a family service manager at Grandview Memorial Park. Mrs. Elkins really enjoyed and loved her animals, Kiki Lee, Lucy, and Shyenne.
The service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Entombment will be at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. COVID19 precautions will be in place and the service will be live streamed at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Mrs. Elkins is survived by her son, Robert D Campbell of Columbia, SC; her brother, Joseph D. (Jackie) Sutton Jr. of Rock Hill, SC; her sister, Cinde Tadlock of Rock Hill, SC; and her caregiver, Glynda Russell of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends briefly after the service at Grandview Memorial Park – Cherry Road.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
