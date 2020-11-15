1/1
Donna Sutton Elkins
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Sutton Elkins
December 17, 1951 - November 9, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Donna Sutton Elkins, 68, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mrs. Elkins was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the daughter of the late Joseph D Sutton and the late Patricia Terlinde Sutton. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and worked as a family service manager at Grandview Memorial Park. Mrs. Elkins really enjoyed and loved her animals, Kiki Lee, Lucy, and Shyenne.
The service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Entombment will be at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. COVID19 precautions will be in place and the service will be live streamed at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Mrs. Elkins is survived by her son, Robert D Campbell of Columbia, SC; her brother, Joseph D. (Jackie) Sutton Jr. of Rock Hill, SC; her sister, Cinde Tadlock of Rock Hill, SC; and her caregiver, Glynda Russell of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends briefly after the service at Grandview Memorial Park – Cherry Road.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved