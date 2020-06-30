Dontrayous Montray Douglas
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dontrayous's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dontrayous M. Douglas, 31, of 46 Holly St. Great Falls SC, passed away on Thurs. June 25, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Thursday July 1, 2020 at 2:00 at Rossville AME Zion Church, in Richburg SC, with Rev. Timothy Mayers, Sr. officiating. Viewing 2-6 pm on Wed. at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Rd., Great Falls SC. The family will receive friends at 125 Washington St., Great Falls, SC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved