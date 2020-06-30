Or Copy this URL to Share

Dontrayous M. Douglas, 31, of 46 Holly St. Great Falls SC, passed away on Thurs. June 25, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Thursday July 1, 2020 at 2:00 at Rossville AME Zion Church, in Richburg SC, with Rev. Timothy Mayers, Sr. officiating. Viewing 2-6 pm on Wed. at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Rd., Great Falls SC. The family will receive friends at 125 Washington St., Great Falls, SC.



