Dontreyous Douglas 31, of 46 Holly Street, Great Falls, SC passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020 at MUSC-Health, Charleston, SC. Arrangements will announced later by King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls, SC. The family will receive friends at 125 Washington St. Great Falls SC.



