Doris Ann Cassell (1951 - 2019)
    - James Boyd
    - Janice M Douglas/Harrison and Family

Mrs. Doris Ann Cassell, 67, of 338 Roddey Street, Rock Hill, South Carolina. She was born on June 26, 1951 to the late Eddie Minton and Daisy Minton in York County. She departed this earthly life on February 20, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Gethsemane Church 1637 Squire Road, Rock Hill, SC. Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
