Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris Stevenson Hinton 56, of 116 Terry Dr. Richburg SC, passed away on Tues. Aug. 11, 2020 at her home. Funeral service will be held on Sunday August 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery , Chester, SC with Rev. Terrell Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery. Viewing 2-6 pm on Saturday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store