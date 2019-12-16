Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Athelene Sheppard Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Doris Athelene Sheppard Jenkins, 84, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Wayne T Patrick Hospice House.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2918 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, with Rev. Mike Beeks officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Mrs. Jenkins was born in Kings Creek, SC. She was the daughter of James Wesley Sheppard and Minnie Dover Sheppard. A livelong resident of York County, Mrs. Jenkins was a charter member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church. She and her husband ran the Jenkins Plumbing and Mobile Home Supply in Rock Hill. She also worked 19 years at the Celanese Corporation and worked for J. J. Clothing Store. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in death by her husband, Russell P. Jenkins and her brother, James W. "Billy" Sheppard, Jr.



Surviving are her son, Larry Russell Jenkins of Rock Hill, SC and one sister, Betty S. Butler of Rock Hill, SC, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-6:30 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



Memorials may be made in Mrs. Jenkins's name to Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, 1024 Rawlinson Rd, Rock Hill, SC, 29732 or Hospice & Community Car, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



