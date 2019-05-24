Ms. Doris Belk Gates died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Rock Hill.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Lancaster.



Born in Union County, NC, Ms. Gates was the daughter of the late, Dempster Hazel Belk and Bessie Luvenia Smith, she was a member of First Baptist Church in Lancaster and retired from the Lancaster Police Department after many years of service.



Survivors include her sons, Michael "Kim" Roof of Lancaster, Chuck Gates of Rock Hill, Gabe Gates of Greencastle, PA and Gregg Gates of Lancaster; four grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Memorials may be made in Ms. Gates name to the Humane Society of your choice.

