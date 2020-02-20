Mrs. Doris Evelyn Barnwell Garrison, 95, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd. with Rev. Jamie Burdette officiating. Burial will be private.
Born in Anniston, AL, Mrs. Garrison was the daughter of the late Robert Jethro Barnwell and the late Edna Richards Barnwell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe William Garrison. She was retired from J.M. Cope Construction and also worked with Snipes Janitorial Service. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church-Rock Hill and also taught Sunday school.
Surviving are her daughter, Suzanne (Andy) Nickels of Lexington; her son, Kenny (Gail) Garrison of Rock Hill; two grandchildren, Eric Anderson Nickels of Lexington and Leah Barnwell Nickels of Hilton Head; three great-grandchildren, Ava Elizabeth Dockery of Lexington, Aspen Maliah Alexander of Hilton Head and Lily Grace Nickels of Lexington; two sisters-in-law, Jean Watts and Nell Garrison of Rock Hill; and many nieces and nephews she was particularly fond of.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2020