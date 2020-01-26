Doris Jean Reeder, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends 1:00 pm Monday, January 27, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church, 1229 S Anderson Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Ken Walters officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
A native of Bedford, PA and was a daughter of the late Clark Randal Zembower and Vesta Mickey Zembower. She was a member of Southside Baptist for 35 years. She retired from Winthrop University after 22 years of service as an Administrative Assistant.
She is survived by three children, Norman Reeder of Grand Junction, CO, Mike Reeder, and his wife, Debbie, of Williamsburg, OH, and Jon Reeder of Rock Hill, SC; her twin sister, Donna Martin of Rock Hill; two grandchildren, Tim Reeder and his wife, Esther, and Gracelyn Reeder; and a great-grandson, Joel Reeder.
Memorial donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 1229 S Anderson Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Jan. 26, 2020