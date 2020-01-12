Doris McElveen (1938 - 2020)
Doris Eller McElveen, 81, of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Christian Life Church in Rock Hill, with Pastor Ed Gann officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:00 PM, Monday at the church.

Doris was born on February 28, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Virgil Eller and Willie Mae Gibson Eller.

She is survived by her sons, Phillip McElveen, Johnny Bachelor, daughters, Sandra Newton, Terry James (Chuck), Cindy Hogan (Bradley), brother, William Kimble, grandchildren, Jimmy, Crystal, Chris, Trey, Wendy, Tina, Katelyn, Brandon, Luna, and 13 great grandchildren.

Published in The Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
