Doris Robinson, age of 72, of 425 Fewell Street, Rock Hill, SC. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8pm at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral service at 2pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 at The Place of Grace Church of God of Prophecy 830 S Spruce Street Rock Hill, SC. Burial at Crown Memorial Park, Pineville, NC. Parker Funeral Home Entrusted.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 22, 2019