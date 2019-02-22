Doris Robinson (1946 - 2019)
Doris Robinson, age of 72, of 425 Fewell Street, Rock Hill, SC. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8pm at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral service at 2pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 at The Place of Grace Church of God of Prophecy 830 S Spruce Street Rock Hill, SC. Burial at Crown Memorial Park, Pineville, NC. Parker Funeral Home Entrusted.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
