Mrs. Doris Jordan Robinson, 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at White Oak Manor in York.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road, with Rev. Emily Scales Sutton and Chaplain Sam Murphy officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Robinson was the daughter of the late Robert Sanford Jordan and the late Lela Funderburk Jordan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Brandon Robinson; her son, Michael Alan Robinson; her sister, Betty J. Long; and her brothers, Douglas Jordan, Terry "Chino" Jordan and Ronnie Jordan. She has worked at Celanese and later retired from McCrory's Department Store formerly in downtown Rock Hill. She was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church and a devoted choir member for many years.
During the 67 years that Doris and Carl were married they enjoyed working in their yard and garden together and many trips to Sunset Beach to their beach house. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
The family would like to thank the Brookdale Ebenezer staff and her caregivers, Tracey and Kay.
Surviving are her son, Stanley (Marcia) Robinson of Rock Hill, SC; her daughter-in-law, Janet Robinson of Charlotte; her grandchildren, Jenny (Andy) Blue of Rock Hill, Scott (Mary Ashley) Robinson and Carly Robinson, both of Charlotte and Shelly (Jesse) Degnan of Fort Mill; and her great-grandchildren, Lana and Caleb Blue and Haiden Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Robinson's name to Bethel UMC, 1232 Curtis St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730; or to Providence Hospice Care, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Robinson family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
