Doris Marie Wild, 92 of Rock Hill SC, passed away on July 29, 2019 at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville NC.
She was born March 6, 1927 to the late Charles DeWitt Christiana and Martha Van Haste Christiana.
She grew up in Succasunna NJ and lived in E. Hanover and Schooleys Mountain, NJ before moving to Rock Hill SC. She worked as a bookkeeper. She loved to sing and sang in her church choirs. She loved the beach and spent many hours strolling along Wrightsville Beach picking up shells
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ernest Edward Wild, Jr. and her brother Charles Burton Christiana She is survived by daughter Pamela Maxwell of Rock Hill SC, and son Bruce Wild of Cumming, GA. Three grandchildren Brian Maxwell, Kaitlyn Cheek and Andrew Wild and four great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be private. Family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Levine and Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville, NC.
