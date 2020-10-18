Dorla Rose (Dee) Rutter of Fort Mill, SC passed away in the early hours of September 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Harold of 51 years, her grandson's, Evan and Christopher and her great granddaughter Sydney.



Dee was born in Roaring Springs, PA to Ralph and Elda Albright and was the youngest of 6 children. She raised a family of 5 and had a fulfilling career with IBM from which she retired in 1997. She enjoyed taking more than 50 cruises and traveled the world prior to settling down in the Town of Fort Mill, SC. They were embraced in Fort Mill by the VFW, SubVets and the American Legion where she enjoyed good company, dancing, raffles and as she aged, the caring support of its members for meals and transportation.



She is survived by her children, John Dennis Hammel of Clover, SC, Thomas Jay Hammel of Benson, AZ, Randy Lee Rutter of San Jose, CA, Dawn Elaine Kincade of Vacaville, CA and Shawn Michael Rutter of Fort Mill, SC. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Dee was laid to rest with her husband at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon California on October 5th in the presence of her children, their spouses', grandchildren and extended family.



Palmetto Funeral Home and Cremation Services served the Rutter family.



