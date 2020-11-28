Dorothy Faile
October 4, 1927 - November 24, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Dorothy May Owens Faile, 93, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday November 28, 2020 at Woodward Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service. At the request of the family please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Faile was born October 4, 1927 in Davie County, NC and was a daughter of the late William Owens and Emma May Owens. She was a graduate of Cooleemee High School in NC and also from Nursing School in Rock Hill, SC. She was a retired registered nurse from Chester County Hospital. Mrs. Faile was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester and she was the former church organist at Woodward Baptist Church for many years while her husband was the pastor there.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Hedgepeth of Rock Hill, SC and Marcia Wood (Chuck) of Burke, VA; five grandchildren, Andy, Dori, Brian, Alan and Emily; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Neely of Richmond, VA; and one brother, John Owens (Deloris) of Oxford, NC. Mrs. Faile was preceded in death by her husband Rev. W.L. Faile, Jr. and two sisters, Nellie Wright and Betsy Beck.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Chancel Choir, PO Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.
