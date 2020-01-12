Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Huey. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Unity ARP Church 3495 Unity Church Road Lancaster , SC View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Unity ARP Church 3495 Unity Church Road Lancaster , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Grant Huey, age 100, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born July 4, 1919 in Rock Hill, SC, a daughter of the late Frank Grant and Mattie Hudson Grant and was the wife of the late Harry Boyce Huey, Sr. At intervals throughout her life, she worked in the textile industry at JP Stevens Mill for 35 years. Her hobbies included reading, watching TV, cooking, sewing and crocheting. Since losing her vision, she began listening to audio tapes of books that she enjoyed. After moving to the Unity Community, she became a member of Unity ARP Church and has been a member for over 73 years. Dot served as Treasurer of her circle for many years. She was always very active in the work of the women of the church, serving as Vice President in 1973 and 1976, and as President in 1974 and 1975. Dot accompanied youth groups and music conference attendees to Bonclarken, where she cooked three meals a day for them. For as long as health permitted, she was one of the first to volunteer to prepare meals for those involved in work projects at the church. Dot held the district honor of being the oldest member of Unity Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. God blessed her with a great family and a heart of gold. Her work and influence in Unity ARP Church is a testimony of her love for Jesus Christ.



Dot is survived by two sons, Harry Boyce Huey, Jr (Nancy) of Young Harris, GA, and James Calvin "Jimmy" Huey (Dianne) of Blackstock, SC; a daughter, Violet Huey Belk of Waxhaw, NC; nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and a large extended family.



Dot was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and three sisters, Nellie Crouch, Margaret Jackson, and Annie Deese.



The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Huey will be 11:00 am Monday, January 13, 2020 at Unity ARP Church officiated by Rev. Charles Hammond. The family will have burial at 9:00 am in the church cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 -11:00 am, one hour prior to the service at the church and suggest memorial contributions be made to Unity ARP Church, Building Fund, 3495 Unity Church Rd., Lancaster, SC 29720.



Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Dorothy Huey.

