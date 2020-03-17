Dorothy (Dot) Ivey Petty, age 97 of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Carolina Gardens in Rock Hill, SC. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Earl Petty.
Mrs. Petty was born March 2, 1923 in Union, SC, the eldest daughter of the late Douglas and Dora Horne Ivey. She worked in the former Union Textile Mill, City News in Spartanburg, and Spartanburg District Three Schools.
She was a member of the Pacolet United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School to Fourth Grade children. She loved gardening, walking and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters: Patricia Fahner (Mark) of Fort Mill and Dale Bessent (Ken) of Spartanburg; two sisters: Nellie Steagall of Union and Evelyn Crocker of Mooresville, NC; a special nephew: Gerald Steagall of Union; 7 grandchildren, Jason Dunham (Lauren) of Washington, DC, Jessica Dunham, of Morehead, NC, Jeffery Dunham (Lauren) of San Diego, CA, Kelly (Sam) King of Charlotte, NC, Kevin (Laura) Bessent of Beaufort, SC, Jason Fahner of Morgantown, WV, Melissa (Eric) Miller of Bridgeport, OH and 6 great-grandchildren, Kayli Dunham, Jack King, Charlotte King, Jon King, Sadie Miller and Alice Miller.
Mrs. Petty was predeceased by two brothers, George and Bobby Ivey.
Graveside services will be March 17, 2020, 2:00pm at Pacolet United Methodist Cemetery with Reverend Karen Radcliffe, St. John's United Methodist Church, Fort Mill officiating.
Visitation will be held at the graveside immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to: The Salvation Army.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 17, 2020