Dorothy Lee Outlaw, 77, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at White Oak Manor of York.
Born in Fort Mill, SC, Mrs. Outlaw was the daughter of the late Otha Lee Thomas and the late Annie Lambert Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jody Scott Outlaw.
Mrs. Outlaw was survived by her daughter, Toni Kay (Jerry) Martin of York; her twin grandsons, Alexander Scott Outlaw and Benjamin Scott Outlaw of Gastonia, NC; her brother, Marvin (Susan) Blackwelder of Monroe, NC.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm -7:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.