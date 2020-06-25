Dorothy L. Outlaw
1942 - 2020
Dorothy Lee Outlaw, 77, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at White Oak Manor of York.

Born in Fort Mill, SC, Mrs. Outlaw was the daughter of the late Otha Lee Thomas and the late Annie Lambert Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jody Scott Outlaw.

Mrs. Outlaw was survived by her daughter, Toni Kay (Jerry) Martin of York; her twin grandsons, Alexander Scott Outlaw and Benjamin Scott Outlaw of Gastonia, NC; her brother, Marvin (Susan) Blackwelder of Monroe, NC.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm -7:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home - Downtown
355 East White St
Rock Hill, SC 29731
803-327-2051
