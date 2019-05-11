Dorothy Mae McManus Scarborough, 84, of Blacksburg passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 peacefully at her home.
The graveside service will be at 2PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Earl Combs and Rev. Jeffrey Littlejohn officiating.
Born November 8, 1934 in Union County, Dorothy was the daughter of the late George W. McManus and Julia Haigler McManus.
She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Jackson, Julia Diane Smith, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Richard Scarborough, children, Alice Lugene Medlin, James L. Medlin, Bonnie Sue Pressley, Arnold L. Medlin, and brother Raymond McManus.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 6000 Fairview Rd., Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28210.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Scarborough family
Published in The Herald on May 11, 2019