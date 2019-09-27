Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Peake Cline. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Peake Cline, 91, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on Wednesday afternoon, September 18. She was born on February 19, 1928 to Mattie Jane Wells Peake (Newsom) and Charles Bryan Peake in Norton, VA. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence Edwin, Charles Buster and Dr. Thomas Rhea Peake; and her sisters, Cleo Peake Yoakum and Beulah Rose and Violet Peake. She is survived by her children, Susan J. C. Schaffer of Holte, Denmark; Catherine C. Showers and spouse Joseph of Castle Rock, CO; and David P. Cline and spouse Laura of Rock Hill, SC; her grandchildren, Andrew Myers Cline and spouse Elizabeth of Columbus, OH; Turi Kirstine Schaffer and spouse Stefan of Roskilde, Denmark; Sarah Cline Elder and spouse Damian of Charleston, SC; and William Michael Showers of Castle Rock, CO; her great-grandchildren, Katla Johanne and Helga Ivalu Schaffer of Roskilde, Denmark; and Brynn Lee Elder of Charleston, SC; her sisters Wilma Peake Blake of Winter Haven, FL; Peggy Peake Keith of Chesterfield, VA; and Darla Peake Hunter of Oklahoma City, OK; and her sister-in-law, Peggy Ann Peake of Gray, TN.



A life-long scholar and educator, Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Norton High School, who went on to earn her undergraduate degree from Emory & Henry College, as well as masters and doctorate degrees from the University of Delaware. She taught English and American literature and journalism at William Penn High School in New Castle, DE for 25 years. While she lived a private life, Dorothy truly cherished the times spent with her family for return visits to the Norton, VA area with her sisters, family reunions at the beach, and other special occasions. She also enjoyed classic movies, especially ones based on her favorite books. For the excellent care provided to Mrs. Cline, the family would like to thank her oncologist, Dr. Mariealane Hellner, and the staff of the Levine Cancer Institute in Pineville, NC. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the or . Mrs. Cline and her family are in the care of Bass-Cauthen Funeral & Cremation Center of Rock Hill, SC.

