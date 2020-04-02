Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dot" Whitesides. View Sign Service Information Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park 1 Pine Knoll Drive Greenville , SC 29609 (864)-244-0978 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dot" Virginia Wood Whitesides, of Greenville, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 30, 2020.



Born in York County, SC on April 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late David Chesley Wood and Reola Youngblood Wood.



She graduated from York High School and the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Columbia SC. She attended the University of S.C. School of Nursing in postgraduate studies.



During her working career, she worked as a registered nurse with the Baptist and St. Joseph's Hospitals in Memphis, TN and Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, GA. She also worked with the American Red Cross at the blood donation South Atlantic Division in Tifton, Georgia. She was also a longtime volunteer with Meals on Wheels in Tifton.



She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville and the Agape Sunday school class. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jack C. Whitesides; children, Lee (Tracy) Whitesides of Tifton, GA, Linda (Tommy) Shadinger of Carrollton, GA and Karen (Brian) Burrell of Greenville; Grandchildren Ches Whitesides, Clay Whitesides, Beck Shadinger, Anna (Casey) Sanders, Jack Shadinger; and great grandson Carter Sanders; numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brothers Dr. D.C. Wood, Jr. and Dr. T. Jack Wood and sister Mary Wood Brown.



Dot will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and beautiful smile. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.



Due to current events, a private graveside service conducted by Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to the Capital Campaign Fund, First Presbyterian Church, 200 W Washington St. Greenville, SC 29601 or Lutheran Hospice, 429 N Main Street, Suite 3, Greenville, SC 29601.



The family is very thankful for the staff of Lutheran Hospice and for all our caregivers who looked after Dot with compassion, love, and devotion.

