Dorothy V. Wilburn, age 94, of Clover died April 27, 2019. She was the widow of H.L. Wilburn and the daughter of the Late Frank B. and Eva Inez Vinson. Mrs. Wilburn was a retired waitress and member of Leslie Church of God. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and tending her flowers. She is survived by her son Lamar Wilburn (Diane) of Blackstock; two daughters, Sue Collins (Ken) of Lake Wylie and Linda Brock of Clover; brother, F.B. Vinson of Franklin, NC; 16 grand-children; 14 great-grand-children and 26 great-great-grand-children, 2 great-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Jack T. and Herman Wilburn, brother, Odell Eugene Vinson; sister Mildred M. Cunningham, Hazel Carpenter and Gladys Brown.



The funeral will be held 12:00pm, Tuesday, April 30 at Leslie Church of God. The visitation will be held 11am-12pm in the sanctuary. The burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill.



Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.

