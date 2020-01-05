Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dotty Harwell Chappell. View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Send Flowers Obituary

Dotty Harwell Chappell passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 80. Born in Charlotte on November 23, 1939, Dotty was the daughter of the late John Clyde Harwell and Anna Nance Harwell. Dotty graduated from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 and worked as a nurse between her time spent creating a home and family. She was the epitome of what a mother's unconditional love should be. Dotty's radiant smile, easy nature, and joyful spirit gave her a unique way of connecting with people and endearing herself to them, especially those she had just met.



Dotty was an avid collector of antiques and old things, which filled her heart and home with much beauty and joy. She also had a creative spirit and enjoyed painting. Dotty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.



Dotty is survived by her loving husband, Phillip Edward Chappell; her children and their spouses Kelly Elizabeth Duncan, Laura Duncan and Joe Priestner, Mark Daniel and Ashley Duncan, Craig Phillip and Christiane Chappell and Kimberly Anne Chappell; her grandchildren, Jack Duncan, Anna Duncan, David Hill, Damian Priestner, Alexa Chappell and Chloe Chappell; her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Ann Harwell; her nephews Alex, Gary and Rhys Harwell; her uncle, Jacob Nance; her aunt, Loretta "Tink" Helms.



Family and friends of Dotty Chappell are invited to attend her memorial service beginning at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 11th of January, 2020 in the sanctuary of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 501 Pine Street, Ft. Mill, SC, where The Reverend Sally Franklin will officiate.



Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at the church.



Condolences may be sent to the Chappell family online at



The family has requested contributions in memory of Dotty be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101 or to Hospice and Community Care of Rock Hill, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Chappell.

