Charles Douglas "Doug" Smith, 84, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Adnah UMC Cemetery with Rev. David McManus officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of daughter Ann Morrison, 3352 Hwy 324 Rock Hill, SC 29732 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 4-8:00 PM.

Doug was born on August 28, 1935 in York County. He was the son of the late Charles D Smith and Margaret Boyd Smith. He was a member at Adnah United Methodist Church in Rock Hill, SC and was a veteran of the US Navy.

Doug is survived by his daughter Ann Morrison (Ozark), son, Wayne Smith (Shannon), brother, Franklin Smith (Mary), four grandchildren, Crystal Nolan (Rick), Ryan Morrison (Nina), Chase Smith, Cody Smith, and five great grandchildren, Peyton Morrison, Carter Morrison, Drew Morrison, Reina Nolan, and Theo Smith.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McDaniel Smith.

In memory of Doug Smith, memorials may be made to the VFW Post 12136 at 2063 Kennedy Dr. Indian Land, SC 29707.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Smith family.



Published in The Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
