Dougie Ward
November 15, 2020
Fort Mill, South Carolina - Mrs. Douglas "Dougie" Cranford Ward, age 57, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home.
The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Unity Cemetery, with the Rev. Allen Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, Dougie was a daughter of the late Delbert R. Cranford and Betty Lou Smith Cranford. She graduated from Fort Mill High School in 1981. Dougie was a member of Riverview Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening and loved hummingbirds, sweet tea and Christmas cactuses.
Surviving are her husband of 37 years, David Ward; her son, Marty Ward; her daughter, Hannah W. Spivey and her husband, Johnny; four sisters, Debbie C. Moore, Cathy C. Jordan, Donna C. Williams, and Rebecca C. Kimbrell; and three grandchildren, Layla and Everett Spivey, and Madison Hoyle.
Memorials may be made to Riverview Presbyterian Church, 124 North Sutton Road, Fort Mill, SC 29708.
