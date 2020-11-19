1/
Dougie Ward
1962 - 2020
Dougie Ward
November 15, 2020
Fort Mill, South Carolina - Mrs. Douglas "Dougie" Cranford Ward, age 57, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home.
The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Unity Cemetery, with the Rev. Allen Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, Dougie was a daughter of the late Delbert R. Cranford and Betty Lou Smith Cranford. She graduated from Fort Mill High School in 1981. Dougie was a member of Riverview Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening and loved hummingbirds, sweet tea and Christmas cactuses.
Surviving are her husband of 37 years, David Ward; her son, Marty Ward; her daughter, Hannah W. Spivey and her husband, Johnny; four sisters, Debbie C. Moore, Cathy C. Jordan, Donna C. Williams, and Rebecca C. Kimbrell; and three grandchildren, Layla and Everett Spivey, and Madison Hoyle.
Memorials may be made to Riverview Presbyterian Church, 124 North Sutton Road, Fort Mill, SC 29708.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Unity Cemetery
November 17, 2020
You will be missed Dougie
Lisa Wilson
Friend
November 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lisa Wilson
Friend
