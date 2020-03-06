Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Sexton. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary





Douglas had bravely endured without complaining COPD, a twice ruptured aortic aneurism, and kidney disease. He always just kept going. On Monday morning, he had gotten out the door to go to kidney dialysis, but he just could not go any longer. My brother, Richard called the ambulance to take him to the hospital one last time. Douglas had told me recently though that he was getting tired. Two verses of scripture come to mind. "Come unto me all ye who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." (Matthew 11:28). Douglas has that much deserved rest now. He never gave up. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." (II Timothy 4:7).



Douglas was born on January 18, 1943 in Rock Hill to the late Beulah Lucas Sexton and the late David Odell Sexton. In addition to his parents, Douglas was predeceased by his brothers, Donald Sexton and Larry Sexton; his sisters, Rebecca Christie and Sandra Dickinson; his father-in-law, Clarence Bell and his sister-in-law, Sherry Hinson and her children. He was also predeceased by his and Merle's faithful companion, Dixie.



We can only imagine his joy of being with his Savior and being reunited with all those who predeceased him.



The funeral for our beloved brother will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Greene Funeral Home Northwest, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC. The burial will be at Forest Hills Cemetery, 4290 Old York Road, Rock Hill.



We were seven children with a saintly mother. Douglas was the third oldest. After his freshman year of high school, his appendix ruptured with complications requiring two surgeries. He did not return to high school. Instead, at the age of 16, he went to work in a textile mill to support our mother and his younger siblings. He was not the oldest brother, but he was our big brother; our father figure; our role model; our rock; and as our nephew, Doug, said in his hospital room, our hero. His many sacrifices made it possible for we siblings to go on to have successful careers and productive lives. "Well done, good and faithful servant." (Matthew 25:23). He got his GED, but that was not good enough. He would rush home from work; grab a bite to eat and head out to night school. He earned his diploma from Rock Hill High School on May 18, 1971 at the age of 28. After working four plus years in textiles, he began a long career in woodworking from 1964 until 2017 at Display Fixtures in Charlotte and then JL&S Woodworking in Gastonia.



Douglas enjoyed all types of sports-participating in and watching on TV. He was a golfer and a pretty good one. He loved being on the golf course. He was the type who never got in a hurry except when it came to making his tee off time. I told him he was one of those golfers who did not have sense enough to come in out of the rain. His claim to fame was that he made a hole-in-one on the Pinetuck Golf Course in 1978.



I always described my brother, Douglas, as a saint. Of course, he wasn't; but he was an extraordinarily good man. We Christians all want to be Christ-like. Being Christ-like just came natural for my brother. He was liked by everyone. No one ever had a bad thing to say about him. He did not talk badly of anyone. He always tried to see the good in everyone. He truly was the epitome of humility. He was a man of true integrity and character. He was a man of love, peace, kindness, gentleness, patience, and forgiveness. He embodied the fruits of the Spirit. I hope through this obituary, I have honored him and given you a glimpse into who Douglas Sexton was to all of his family. We love him so deeply, but he loved us more.



Douglas is survived by his wife of nearly 39 years, Merle; his son, Ronald Bell; his granddaughter, Amy (Anthony) Dallas; his great-grandson, Ayden Dallas; his great-granddaughter, Addison Dallas; his brothers, Richard (Melva) Sexton and Billy Sexton; his mother-in-law, Aline Bell; his many nieces and nephews; his brothers-in-law; and his sisters-in-law.



We will miss you, Douglas and hold you in our hearts until we are reunited in our Heavenly home; and our family circle will be unbroken once again.



The visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.



Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in Douglas' memory to the Bethel Methodist Church, 1232 Curtis Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. In the memo line of the check, designate that it go to the year-round Men's Shelter provided by the church.



Condolences may be made at

