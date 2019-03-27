Baby Girl Hernandez passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Prisma Health-Richland in Columbia, SC. The service will be private. Survivors include her parents, Cor'Tianna White and Ruben Hernandez, Jr. both of Rock Hill; her maternal grandparents, La'Tonya White-Robinson (Leon) and Corey Neely, Sr. both of Rock Hill; her paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Ruben Hernandez, Sr. of Rock Hill, her maternal great-grandparents; Mary Linda Barber White, Michael Hemphill and Carrie Ann Neely both of Rock Hill. The family will be receiving friends at 380 Softwinds Village Dr., Rock Hill. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 27, 2019