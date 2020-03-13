Earl Edward VanLandingham Jr, 83, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home in Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend David Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Laurelwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 11:45 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel prior to the service. There will be a reception following the burial at Newkirk Baptist Church, 175 Museum Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, on July 3, 1936 Earl was the son of the late Earl Edward Van Landingham, Sr and the late Fern Burdette Van Landingham. Earl grew up in Nashville Tennessee, where his love of country music was instilled when going to The Grand Ole Opry to hear Hank Williams, Sr (while he passed the bottle of whiskey from his dad to his uncle). Earl graduated from Tennessee Tech in 1958, and later that year he went to work for NASA. He worked in Rocket Propulsion as an engineer until his retirement in 1997 with 39 years of service. During his career with NASA, he helped propel space craft to the moon and past, space craft that are still flying today to the outer reaches of the Solar System. Even though Earl was a part of some giant leaps of mankind, he would say his greatest achievement by far was the care and raising of his family.
Earl is survived by his wife, Alice VanLandingham; his son, Ed (Robin) VanLandingham; his two daughters, Nicole (Michael) Miller, and Erika (Duncan) Cameron; his two granddaughters, Crystal VanLandingham and Heather Jaenichen; his three grandsons, Blair VanLandingham, Taylor Cameron, Tanner Cameron; his great-grandson, Cain David VanLandingham; his two great-granddaughters, Serenity Jaenichen, Analise Jaenichen; his sister, Evelyn Van Landingham Rayfield of Rock Hill, SC; his nephews and nieces. Earl was also preceded in death by his son, William David VanLandingham.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 13, 2020