Deacon Earl William Foster, Sr., 101, of 435 Bynum Avenue, Rock Hill, SC departed this life peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and under hospice care.



Born in Pacolet Mills, SC, Mr. Foster was the son of the late Elias Foster and the late Blanche Morehead Foster Washington.



A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Boyd Hill Baptist Church, 315 Glenn St., Rock Hill, SC, with Pastor J. Thomas Barber officiating. Viewing will begin at 2:00 pm. Interment will take place at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC. on Monday February 18th at 4:00 pm.



Along with his parents, Mr. Foster was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Wilma Mills Foster; one son, Specialist #4 Earl W. Foster, Jr.; two daughters, Wilma Lee Foster-Gilliam and Blanche Carol Foster Simpson and one sister, Maggie Foster Romano.



Mr. Foster leaves behind to cherish his memory; one devoted son, Jackie P. Foster of the home; two faithful daughters, Lena F. (Bennie) Avery and Juanita Y. Foster both of Rock Hill, SC; two thoughtful sisters-in-law, Caroline M. Grant of Chesapeake, Va. and Connie W. Mills of Rock Hill; one caring niece who was like a daughter, Mary Shropshire (Nathaniel) Walker Of Charlotte, NC; Eleven proud grandchildren, J. Perron (Rosalind) Gilliam (whom he raised as a son), Anthony B. (Shelia) Avery, Imani T. Gilliam, Angel J. E. Foster all of Rock Hill, Steven (Kathy) Massey, Joseph F. (LaShay) Avery, Bernadette A. (Timothy) Avery-Waterhouse all of Charlotte NC, Bobby C. Simpson, Bridgette C. (Jerome) Bentley both of Louisville, KY., Carlos B. Simpson of Atlanta, Ga. and Perrion L. Foster of Chester, SC.; eighteen great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Parker Funeral Home Entrusted

