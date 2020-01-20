Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earldine "Dean" (King) Armour. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Tirzah ARP Church 6161 Mt. Gallant Rd. York , SC View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Tirzah ARP Church 6161 Mt. Gallant Rd. York , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earldine "Dean" King Armour, 90, of York, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Harbor Chase of Rock Hill.



The funeral will be held at Tirzah ARP Church on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12 Noon with the Reverends Andy Putnam and Johnny King officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be in Tirzah ARP Church Cemetery.



A native of York County, Earldine was a daughter of the late John King and Margaret Hefner King. She was the widow of Tom Austin Armour. Dean was a faithful member of Tirzah ARP Church and a member of the Dorcas Circle. Dean worked in retail sales at Diana Shop, Belks, Efirds and Plej's, where she was an assistant manager until she retired. Dean was born to a large loving family in York County, she married Tom in 1946.



Dean is survived by her daughter, Beth Clinton (Mark), and son, Tommy Armour (Teresa), grandchildren, Lee Lineberger, Robbie Lineberger , Jonathan Lineberger, Kelsey Nethken, great grandchildren, Kristin Haney, Mason Lineberger , Wade Lineberger, Knox Nethken, brothers, Olin King, Johnny King, and Jerry King, sisters, Anne Hendrix, Pat Thomasson, and Rita Mitchell. Dean was preceded in death by her brothers, J.R. King, Kenneth King, William King, Phillip King and sisters, Dot Ferguson, and Mickie Whitten.



Memorials may be made to Tirzah ARP Church, 6161 Mt. Gallant Rd. York, SC 29745.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Armour family.

