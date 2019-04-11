Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Earle Thomas Wright, Jr., 72, went to be with his heavenly father on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Carolina Continue CARE Hospital, Pineville, NC.



Graveside service for Mr. Wright will be 1:30 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry, Rock Hill, SC 29732, with visitation prior to service from 11:30 am till 1:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Mr. Wright was born on January 4, 1947 in Rock Hill to the late Earle Thomas Wright, Sr and the late Sally Juanita McManus Wright. He was a veteran of the US Air Force serving four years in Texas, Vietnam and Charleston; a graduate of Baptist College at Charleston. Mr. Wright attended Elizabeth Baptist Church, Shelby, NC. And a longtime member of West End Baptist Church of Rock Hill. Mr. Wright was retired from Bradington-Young Furniture, Cherryville, NC where he was Chief Financial Officer/ Senior Vice President Administration.



Mr. Wright is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Mildred "Mickie" Wright; his brother, Alan L Wright (Barbara) of Rock Hill; his sister, Gail W. Devinney of Rock Hill; his step-brother, Dennis Meador (Kitty) of N Myrtle Beach, SC; his step-sister, Pam Meador of Beaumont, TX; he had seven nieces and seven nephews that he adored. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Ashley Wright.



Memorials may be made in Mr. Wright's name to 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605 or PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675 .



The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of Atrium Health Cleveland Regional ICU and 4th floor and Carolina Continue CARE Hospital of Pineville, NC for their excellent care.



Condolences may be made to the family at

