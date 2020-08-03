1/1
Ed Butler
Edward "Ed" Thomas Butler, 81, of Blacksburg, SC, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Ed was born on March 6, 1939 in Wilmington, DE. He was the son of the late Charles James Butler and Adeline Stevens Butler. He owned and worked on his family farm and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the US Air Force.

Ed is survived by his wife, Jean Spatz Butler, daughters, Dawn Plokhooy (John), Felicia Packett (Steve), Tracey Butler, Dineen Billingham (Bill), sons, Thomas Butler, Steven Arbogast (Emily), eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors foundation, PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Butler family.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
