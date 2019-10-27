Ed Deese

Avery "Ed" Edward Deese, 78, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.

Ed was born on July 9, 1941 in Mecklenburg County. He was the son of the late Clyde Deese and Mary Hooks Deese. He was a member of Allison Creek Presbyterian Church.

Ed is survived by his wife, Linda McNeilly Deese, daughter, Sharon Henderson and her husband, Devin, sister, Barbara Ann Deese, and grandson, Travis Scott Harris.

Memorials may be made to Living Water Apostolic Church, 121 N. Main St. Clover, SC 29710.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Deese family.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
