Mr. Eddie Otto Aiton, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Born in York County, SC, Mr. Aiton was the son of the late Dorothy Aiton. He was employed with the SCDOT and was an avid golfer. He was a member of West End Baptist Church, the Rock Hill Elks Lodge #1318, the VFW and the American Legion Post 34.
Surviving are his wife, Fonda Gay Small Aiton; his daughter, Jamie (Kyle) Britton of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Oliver Britton, Paiton Belk, Rylee Belk, Morgan Ayers, Kaiti Russell and Justin Russell; two step-sons, Dale (Susie) Belk, Jr. of Rock Hill and Todd (Lesslie) Belk of Myrtle Beach; and his sister, Jessie Aiton of Gastonia, NC.
The family will receive friends from 7-9pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Elks Park Ballantyne Building, 3950 Elks Park Rd, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Aiton's name to the Rock Hill Elks Lodge #1318, 344 E. Main St., B, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 20, 2019