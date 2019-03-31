Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie Baucom. View Sign





A celebration of life service will be held at 6 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-6 PM on Monday.



Born February 22, 1966 in Pineville, NC, Eddie was the son of the late Kenneth Reid Baucom, Sr. and Helen Hobbs Baucom. He worked as an electrician, coached little league sports, and was an avid sports fan, his favorite teams being the Clemson Tigers and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife, Starleen Bailes Baucom, sons Glenn Baucom (Brittany Williams) and Troy Baucom (Emalee Sexton), grandchildren; Kyleigh Ann Baucom, Bentley Storm Baucom, Abby Miluv Almeida, mother and father in law Roy and Darlene Bailes, nieces Holly Brown Baucom, Wendy Inman, nephews Josey Baucom and Billy Ray White, and nine great nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth Reid Baucom, Jr. and Dennis Ray Baucom, and nephew Dustin Ray Baucom.



Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, the Wayne T. Patrick House at 2275 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Bratton Funeral Home is serving the Baucom family.

